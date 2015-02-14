10 Things We Learned From The Breakfast Club Amber Rose Interview [Photos]

Amber Rose has never been shy about flaunting the curves, as evidenced by the various thirst traps she’s laid out on her Instagram page. Just as bold as the blond beauty is with her flicks, she opened up to Power 105’s The Breakfast Club Friday morning and dropped a couple of bombshells.

Naturally, Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee dug in swiftly about Rose’s propensity to stunt for the ‘Gram. But beyond sexy poses, the trio delves into Rose’s life after leaving her ex, Wiz Khalifa. Ms. Rose also shares who she’s been spending time with since the split and that she’s ready to find love – or something else – this Valentine’s Day Weekend.

Just to give you a hint, it appears Rose might be dating a potential NBA MVP who will be showing out this weekend in New York at the 2015 NBA All-Star Game.

Check out 10 things We Learned From The Breakfast Club Amber Rose Interview on the following pages.

—

Photo: Power 105.1/The Breakfast Club

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »