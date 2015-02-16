CLOSE
HomeNews

Juicy J Delivers Blue Dream & Lean 2 Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Leave a comment

It’s been a while since rap fans received a full length project from Juicy J, but that changes today with the release of his Blue Dream & Lean 2 mixtape.

The sequel to Juiceman’s fan-favorite 2012 project dons 17 new records. Guests include his Taylor Gang brethren Wiz Khalifa, Future, Rae Sremmurd, Project Pat, and K Camp. The Memphis legend receives production from Mike WiLL Made-It, Crazy Mike, Felli Fel, Sonny Digital, Key Wayne, Jahlil Beats, and more.

Stream/download Juicy J’s Blue Dream & Lean 2 below.

juicy-blue-dream2

Photo: Instagram

taylor gang

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close