Jas Prince Suing Birdman For Drake Royalties

At this point, who isn’t suing Birdman? Add Jas Prince, son of Rap-a-Lot CEO J. Prince and the man credited with putting Drake in the game, to the list of people suing the Cash Money Records founder.

Reports TMZ:

Jas Prince filed new legal docs demanding that Cash Money open the books on the millions of dollars Drake has generated for the label.

Jas is pissed because he’s gotten a grand total of $2 million for his find, even though he was promised a huge chunk of the profits. And there are reports Cash Money has made $40 million from Drake.

So Jas — whose dad is J. Prince — wants to shine a light on Birdman’s money practices.

Jas isn’t alone — Cash Money has already been sued by Lil Wayne and Young Turk, both of whom think Birdman has been shorting them.