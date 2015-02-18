CLOSE
Gucci Mane Delivers Views From Zone 6 EP [LISTEN]

As Drake heats up the Internets with new music detailing views of his hometown, Gucci Mane interjects with stories of Atlanta’s Eastside in tow on the Views From Zone 6 EP.

Clocking in at eight tracks, the project continues Big Guwop’s streak of releases from behind bars, the most recent of which is the Brick Factory Vol. 3 album. Gucci receives assistances from a list of artists including Young Thug, Lil B, Quavo of Migos, Chief Keef, Lil Reese, Fredo Santana, and oddly Andy Milonokis.

Stream Gucci’s Vies From Zone 6 below, courtesy of Noisey.

