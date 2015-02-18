Chris Brown & Karrueche Rock Matching Werewolf Fur, Peta Is Pissed [Photos]

Chris Brown & Karrueche are inseparable once again and on their latest outing, they let their inner beast hang on the outside of their skin with a pair of fur coats.

The occasion for the wooly wardrobe was the on-and-off again couple were sitting front row at the Michael Costello show in conjunction for New York Fashion Week. The lovely Christina Milan was also present at the debonair affair.

Normally the scenario that Chris Brown & Karrueche had settled their differences (sigh, again) would be the big story, but it was the aforementioned choice of attire that had a particular group steaming mad at the celebrity pair. PETA–the authority for everything animalistic–expressed their disdain over Chris Brown & Karrueche’s fur coats to Gossip Cop in a scathing yet shameless plugging statement.

“There are few things more out of touch than draping yourself in the skins of animals who were beaten, electrocuted, and even skinned alive for their fur,” the reportedly said. “Pink’s New York Fashion Week PETA billboard shows that true beauty comes from kindness — Chris Brown’s furs are just more of the same from him: ugly violence.”