Is Drake Planning To Leave Cash Money Records?

Lil Wayne isn’t the only Cash Money artist trying to work out an exit strategy. Reportedly, Drake is looking to break out from the label partly built by Weezy nemesis Bryan “Baby” Williams aka Birdman (who is getting sued by Jas Prince, among others).

Keep in mind that the source of this info is the New York Post, the same cats that swore Jay Z and Beyonce were kaput last year.

Reports Page Six:

Sources said Drake likely has a standard five-album deal with the company, which would make “Views From the 6” his last. (While rappers routinely leak free “mixtapes” between official albums to keep buzz and credibility going, some were surprised when “If You’re Reading This . . .” came out as a fully produced album for sale.) “Drake is probably frustrated,” said a source. “He’s gotten to a point where he wants more.” Drake signed a lucrative deal with a reported $2 million advance with Wayne’s Cash Money imprint, Young Money Entertainment, in 2009. But since signing, he’s released three chart-topping albums and 10 No. 1 hip-hop singles. In January, Wayne filed a blockbuster lawsuit against Cash Money, accusing the label of stiffing him out of royalties, including from Drake and other artists’ tunes. He wants to take Drake, Nicki Minaj and others to a new venture. Meanwhile, Drake’s new album’s lyrics possibly allude to his own label conflicts, including “Envelopes coming in the mail/Hoping for a check again/Ain’t no telling.” Drake’s reps declined to comment. Cash Money’s rep didn’t respond.

When Hip-Hop Wired reached out to Drake reps we were told that If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late is not the Toronto rapper’s proper album, that would be Views From The 6, after early speculation it would be his last project for the label.

Drake himself has called the project, which debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard charts, a “mixtape.”

Seems like at the very least Drizzy is playing chess, not checkers. Let us know what you think in the comments.

