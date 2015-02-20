adidas Responds To Questions About Yeezy Boost Defects

The highly coveted adidas Yeezy Boost released in New York City over NBA All-Star Weekend, and there’s still a global release in the works. But the The Three Stripes have some kinks to work out, according to some buyers.

The first release from Kanye West’s collaborative relationship with adidas cost sneakerheads $350. For that fee, some were surprised when the lateral zipper on the side of the shoe came off track. adidas responded:

“We are aware that a limited number of consumers are having issues with the zippers on their adidas Yeezy Boost shoes. We are working with affected parties to investigate what might have caused the issues. We appreciate their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

It’s unclear exactly when and how adidas will amend the Yeezy Boost defects. But if you happen to have an issue with your pair, state your claim here.

Photo: adidas