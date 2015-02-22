Big Boi Reps For The Atlanta Girl Scouts [PHOTO]

Big Boi has gotten the jump on everyone who loves Girl Scouts cookies by pledging his allegiance to the Atlanta chapter of the timeless organization.

In a new picture uploaded by Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, the Outkast all-star is spotted in the studio rocking a T-shirt baring the moniker, “Man Enough To Be A Girl Scout.”

“Stank You Very Much to Antwan Andre Patton – Big Boi #Outkast for being Man Enough to be a Girl Scout!,” the Girl Scouts of Atlanta’s Instagram page posted. “Rocker by night, super dad by day – says he’s glad that’s one of the things he chose to do as a man – be a father to my children” #BigLovesTheKids.”

It’s true; Big Boi is renown for being a well-known family man. He has three children (one daughter) and even managed to do the celebrity unthinkable and reconciled with his wife after a decade-spurring rough patch in their marriage.

Peep Daddy Fat Sacks’ Girl Scouts photo-op down below.

H/T: HHDX

Photo: Instagram/Atlanta Girl Scouts