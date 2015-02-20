Ray J Reacts To Amber Rose’s Thrashing Of Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Amber Rose collectively put the Internet on its ass today, February 20, and they haven’t been together for years.

After Kanye West revealed that his wife Kim Kardashian made him take “30 showers” to remove the Amber Rose funk, Wiz Khalifa’s estranged spouse struck back with full force, reminding the world that Ray J originally coated the reality star’s lips with biological Chapstick.

After being caught in the middle and seeing his name trend on Twitter for reasons outside of Love & Hip-Hop, the R&B singer had no choice to respond.

The clip is one of the most notable lines from The Godfather Part III where Al Pacino’s character, Michael Corleone expressed his anguish for being reverted back to his criminalistic tactics.

A humorous reaction but Ray J did attempt to revitalize his music career where he highlighted his past trysts with Kardashian on a number called “I Hit It First.”

Nice try at playing the victim, though.

Photo: Instagram/Ray J