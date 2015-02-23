Although competition in award shows are usually still, Hip-Hop artists have an even tougher time breaking through just to get a nomination. Common and John Legend’s Oscar win for “Glory” last night had the Hip-Hop community rejoicing, partially for the simple fact that such an occasion isn’t the norm. It’s the exception.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at all the Hip-Hop songs that won big time awards outside the rap category we could think of.

50 Cent – “In Da Club”

Billboard Music Song of the Year (2003)

Fiddy is still salty he missed his Grammy night shine. Given this record’s decade-plus dominance, it’s hard to truly fault him.

