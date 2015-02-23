Common Curves Oprah At Oscars, Gives Us Glorious Meme [Photos]

Hip-Hop won at the Academy Awards last night thanks to Common, and John Legend, taking the Oscar for “Glory” from the Selma soundtrack. Com was hella excited for the win, as was Oprah, but she wasn’t one of the first people he dapped up or offered a pound to.

In face, while Oprah raised her hand to give him a high five, he skipped right past her. Of course the Be rapper double backed and saluted Oprah, but not before the meme machine started rolling. Props to John Legend for saving Oprah, too.

And here we are….

