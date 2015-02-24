Hear Kanye West’s Memorable 2015 BET Honors Awards Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

The 2015 BET Honors Awards finally aired last night. Kanye West was among five nominees, including Usher and Phylicia Rashad, and accepted the Visionary Award, for which he gave a memorable speech.

Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash, the man who believed in West as a solo artist, introduced the famed producer-rapper.

The G.O.O.D. Music founder more often than not speaks the same way he creates — with no limits. That said, he spoke candidly about being a Black creative attempting to break down color barriers for the greater good of mankind. But that didn’t come without placing the scope on his own interracial marriage with Kim Kardashian.

West reflected on hearing barbershop talk about Black stars who got famous, only to date or marry a white woman. “I want to say that my wife has dated broke Black dudes, so it ain’t got nothing to do with the money,” he joked before reeling in the speech and going back to his point.

Peep the footage below.

Photo: BET