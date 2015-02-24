Big Sean To Perform At mtvU Woodie Awards At SXSW

Big Sean‘s new album, Dark Sky Paradise, is out today and the promotion for the new project is only just getting started The G.O.O.D. Music rapper is slated to perform at the 2015 mtvU Woodie Awards, which air live on MTV on March 20, at SXSW.

Big Sean made the reveal via MTV’s official snapchat account this morning (Feb. 24). The info drop actually sets off a special MTV Snapchat story with the “Guap” rapper that will give fans a behind the scenes glimpse of the day of the release of his album.

This year’s mtvU Woodies nominees include Drake, Ed Sheeran and Childish Gambino.

The 2015 mtvU Woodie Awards air live from the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas on MTV on March 20 at 9 pm ET.

—

Photo: WENN.com