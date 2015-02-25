Donald Glover Closing Childish Gambino Chapter Soon? [VIDEO]

Childish Gambino has successfully been able to skyrocket to success using his rap alter-ego and his government name, Donald Glover.

What’s broke doesn’t need fixing but the 31-year-old double threat (triple if you champion his singing) is pondering merging the two personas.

During his interview on TODAY earlier, Glover told Al Roker and Natalie Morales that his rap career may

“I always want to do music, and I want to produce…” he began. “But I guess Childish Gambino is like a period in my art time,” the rapper and actor says. “I wanna have periods in my life. So I feel like Childish Gambino is a period that should come to a close. I like endings.”

“I look at my life as something you should be able to paint,” he elaborated.

Although his Magic Mike XXL appearance has been the subject of much speculation, Glover was actually a special guest on TODAY to promote the upcoming horror film, The Lazarus Effect, opposite Oliva Wilde and Mark Duplass.

Take a look at Childish Gambino’s beginning of the end in the video below and hit the flip to see Glover presumably be killed in The Lazarus Effect.

H/T: HHDX

—

Photo: NBC

1 2Next page »