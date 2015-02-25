The Diplomats Reunite In NYC [VIDEO]

New York City saw The Diplomats in all of their splendor, as the clique kicked off their “Pledge of Allegiance” reunion tour last night (February 25) at B.B. Kings.

Funkmaster Flex, who’s accompanying Dipset on the road, opened the show alongside Troy Ave, Fetty Wap, and Chris Webby. Soon after Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey connected on stage to perform classic hits and new records like “Have My Money” and “Do Something.”

Peep the footage below.

Photo: YouTube