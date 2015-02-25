Chamillionaire Joins L.A. Venture Capital Firm As EIR

Chamillionaire has always presented himself as a smart cookie and his latest business merge with Los Angeles venture capital firm Upfront Ventures proves just that.

Instead of mixtaping the world to death like some of his fellow rapper alumni, the Grammy Award-winning artist from Houston has landed himself a position as an entrepreneur in residence (EIR) for the hub that just landed the largest early-stage fund raised in L.A., to the tune of $280 million.

Upfront Ventures partner, Mark Suster, details in his new blog on BothSid.es how he first met Chamillionaire in 2009 and his tech and marketing strategy expertise was apparent even back then.

“After seeing Chamillionaire interact with several entrepreneurs both at events and as an investor I started introducing him to startups in an advisory capacity,” he recalled. It always started the same way – a founder would ask for an intro because they figured he could help with promotion. And after one meeting they started asking for his advice about marketing, customer engagement, product design, monetization – whatever.”

Chamillionaire’s new tech founder hustle puts him in a class by himself as the first rapper to be granted with such an honor.

We’ll be watching his moves more than his money in the upcoming months.

—

Photo: OGPR