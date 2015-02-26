Kanye West Turns Up At Nando’s In London [PHOTOS]

Ahead of his 2015 Brit Awards performance, Kanye West was in the mood for some chicken. Because, it’s delicious.

Let Wiz Khalifa tell it, the only place anyone needs to be cluckin’ overseas is Nandos and Mr. West made sure to let everyone know he was in the building.

Via Daily Mail:

The rapper made a surprise appearance at the London O2 Arena’s branch of the chicken restaurant and whipped the poultry-loving crowd into a frenzy.

As well as ordering his own meal to fuel up before his performance, he jumped on the tables much to the delight of the patrons at the popular chain restaurant.

Seemingly dressed-down in a hoodie, not yet ready for his BRITs appearance, he looked in tremendously high spirits, a huge smile on his face as he chatted with fans.

The 37-year-old also took selfies with the diners, some of which were later posted on Twitter.

The official account for Nando’s shared one particular shot of Kanye up on a table.

‘So, it turns out Kanye is much taller in real life…’ they quipped, joking about his apparent height after showing off on the tables.

The US musician is the latest in a line of stars to have been won over by the pull of the meaty restaurant chain.

Beyoncé is one of the biggest names to have visited: the superstar singer was revealed to have gone along for a chicken dinner after V Festival, and spent a whopping £1,444.10 on a takeaway feast of 58 wing platters, 48 whole chickens, 12 veggie burgers, 24 coleslaws and 24 rice dishes.