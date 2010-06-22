J.Cole Makes First 106 & Park Appearance, Drops “Who Dat” [Video]

J.Cole made an appearance on BET Monday, hitting the set of 106 & Park to drop off the video for his single “Who Dat.”

The Roc Nation signee checked in with Terrance and Rocsi and offered details on his forthcoming debut album saying that it currently has no features and is looking towards an October release date.

In the meantime the the video for his lead single was shot in his hometown of Fayetteville , North Carolina and shows Cole marching through the streets of his city.

Check out Cole’s first installment to the masses below.