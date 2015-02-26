Drake’s Entire If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late Is Charting On Billboard

Drake continues to impress the world with the boundaries reached from a lowly mixtape. In 2009, his smash compilation, So Far Gone, landed him a Grammy nomination, and his latest release in If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late is literally dominating the Billboard Charts.

Every song on the mixtape is currently hitting on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart. Of course, this is a new record (which was previously set by him).

​Below are Drake’s 21 titles on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (dated March 7, 2015): No. 4 – “Only,” Nicki Minaj, featuring Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown No. 5 – “Truffle Butter,” Nicki Minaj, featuring Drake & Lil Wayne No. 9 – “Energy” No. 16 – “Tuesday,” ILoveMakonnen, featuring Drake No. 17 – “Legend” No. 19 – “10 Bands” No. 22 – “Blessings,” Big Sean, featuring Drake No. 23 – “Know Yourself” (Debut) No. 26 – “No Tellin'” No. 27 – “Preach,” featuring PartyNextDoor No. 28 – “6 God” (Debut) No. 29 – “Used To,” featuring Lil Wayne No. 32 – “Now & Forever” No. 34 – “6 Man” No. 38 – “Jungle” No. 39 – “Star67” (Debut) No. 40 – “Madonna” (Debut) No. 42 – “Company” Featuring Travis Scott” (Debut) No. 43 – “Wednesday Night Interlude” featuring PartyNextDoor (Debut) No. 45 – “6PM In New York” No. 49 – “You & The 6” (Debut)

If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late current sets atop on R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, which caused Drake to become the first rapper to earn the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Artist 100.

Factor in that this mixtape inches him one step closer from being freed from his Cash Money clutches, the wins are pretty much unprecedented.

[Billboard]

—

Photo: Instagram/Drake