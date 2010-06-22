Fabolous Rings NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell [Video]

myfabolouslife: Up early, going to ring the bell at Nasdaq this morning. Yeah, I said Nasdaq..#Boss.

Rapper Fabolous is slowly transitioning from Funeral Fab to Corporate Fab after having the honor of ringing the NASDAQ Stock Market’s opening bell.

Accompanied by the organization known as After-School All-Stars, a non-profit which the rapper is the celebrity spokesman for, he reported to the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City’s Time Square nice and early on Monday to get the market rolling.

The rapper joins the likes of LeBron James, Common and Kobe Bryant as they have each served as spokesman for the organization that was founded by former actor-turned-governor Arnold Schwarzenegger back in 1992.

myfabolouslife: If u wanna c how good I look in this @domenicoyacca suit turn on CNBC at 9:30am.

Check the footage here.