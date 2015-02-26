CLOSE
#TBT: Remember The Mixtape That Made Your Favorite Rapper A Star?

It’s completely understandable that the rap stars of today have carved their lane with classic mixtapes opposed to the groundbreaking retail releases. One-hit wonders still show up and now and then but if an entire collection of material catches on with fans, a real career is inevitably born.

In lieu of Drake breaking all sorts of records with his new project, take a trip down memory lane to peep the freebies that made the current relevant rappers household names. Starting with the current torchbearer of the Roc.
j-cole-the-warm-up

J. Cole – The Warm Up (2009)

Best Songs: “Dollar and a Dream”, “Lights Please”, “Til’ Infinity”


classic albums

