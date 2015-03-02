Lil Boosie Doing Fine After Dehydration Scare

Lil Boosie, the artist formerly known as Boosie Badazz for a limited time, has been going nonstop since his release from prison last year and that work ethic has finally come back to bite him in the arse.

The heart of Louisiana had to take a touring timeout in North Carolina after he wasn’t getting enough positive liquid into his bloodstream.

Reports TMZ:

Lil Boosie was hospitalized Friday in North Carolina after falling victim to the same thing that continues to plague entertainers on the road … dehydration. Boosie tells TMZ … he started feeling frail and weak while on his way to a show in Charlotte — and it got bad enough that he decided to go to a hospital to get checked out. He says doctors told him he was extremely dehydrated … and hooked him up with intravenous fluids. His Charlotte gig had to be canceled, but on Saturday morning docs released him and he’s currently trying to rush to a concert he has scheduled for tonight in Georgia. Boosie tells us he’s feeling better and ready to continue touring … with lots of water.

Maybe it was a good thing he missed out on the festivities in Charlotte. T.I. and Jeezy’s recent concert had to be called on account of errant gunfire.

Check Lil Boosie’s upcoming tour schedule here. The New Orleans train is about to be full steam ahead in no time.

—

Photo: Instagram / Lil Boosie