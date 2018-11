Big Sean dropped his new album, Dark Sky Paradise last week, but he finally got around to dropping the video for “Blessings,” featuring Drake and Big Sean, today.

The black and white clips finds Sean getting his confessional on via a moody, black and white aesthetic. Drizzy gets busy and Yeezy is extra animated while stunting in his adidas Yeezy Boosts.

Watch the Darren Craig-directed video for “Blessings,” below.