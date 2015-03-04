Stream G-Unit’s The Beast Is G-Unit EP [LISTEN]

G-Unit have been strategic with their music releases, opting to spoon-feed fans tunes is small portions. This trend continues, as the crew’s The Beast Is G-Unit EP is now streaming guilt-free.

50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, Young Buck and Kidd Kidd trade verses throughout the project’s six tracks. Released independently, listeners can expect songs produced by names like Jake One, !llmind and Swiff D.

Cop The Beast Is G-Unit via iTunes. Stream it below.

Photo: Instagram