Karrueche Actually Shared The Wood With Chris Brown’s Baby Mama [PHOTOS]

Although no one truly believes it, Karrueche is claiming to have exited stage left in her relationship with Chris Brown. As more details come to light, it seems it was for the best.

It appears that Karrueche had been sharing quality time with Chris Brown’s baby mama, currently identified as Nia Gonzalez.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown had his cake and banged it too — because months before he knocked up his baby mama … he was partying with her AND Karrueche Tran at the same time. Karrueche, who was Chris’ gf at the time, actually had her arm around Nia in a photo they took — with Christina Milian too — during a Las Vegas party back in May 2013. Chris was nearby … mean-mugging with his homies. Nia got pregnant with Chris’ baby later that summer. We’re guessing the ladies won’t be having a reunion anytime soon. We’ve also learned Nia was very popular on the video vixen scene … appearing in several music videos, including a half-naked role in Phil Wade’s “Dreams of You” video.

We guess, the only question remains is…did it happen during one of those infamous threesomes?

" @royalty_yaye_bah Mommy and me! 👭 " Essa é Nia pic.twitter.com/OmgJpdGXOS — 💔🌕 (@pussystopher) March 4, 2015

Check out pictures of Chris Brown’s baby mama from the aforementioned video shoot. More shots can be found here.

Photos: YouTube, Instagram

