Black Twitter Has Karrueche Jokes For Days [Photos]

Karrueche removing herself from Chris Brown’s baby mama fiasco may have been the soundest thing she’s done in their relationship but she’s still being slandered over it.

After telling the world, “Listen. One can only take so much. The best of luck to Chris and his family. No baby drama for me,” earlier today, the Karrueche jokes have been burning nonstop on Twitter’s trending topic block. Only a response from Breezy will likely put out the flames.

According to Hollywood Life, Breezy is devastated he embarrassed his girlfriend (again) and “hopes that once everything settles, she will still want to continue what they had.” It’s not exactly the same tune TMZ said he had when it comes to embracing fatherhood, but the R&B star’s emotions may be changing like the seasons this week.

At any rate, peep the best (or worst) Karrueche jokes in the slides below. Black Twitter left their chill where Chris left the condoms.

—

Photos: WENN, Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »