ESPN’s Highly Questionable is easily the most Hip-Hop savvy show on the sports-centric network. Their latest guest was colorful Queens rapper Action Bronson.

Hosts Dan Le Batard and Bomani Jones discussed a bevy of random topics with Bronsolino, including the inspiration for his single “Easy Rider,” dating pre-fame and post-rap success, and more.

Bronson’s debut album, Mr. Wonderful, hits retailers on March 24. Pre-order it here.

Photo: YouTube