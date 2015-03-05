Dame Dash Says Jay Z Might Be A Snitch On Sway In The Morning [VIDEO]

Dame Dash might be long removed from his days as a honcho at Roc A Fella Records, but the always-moving business mogul still has plenty to say. Dash sat down with Shade 45’s Sway In The Morning crew and opened up about lots including suggesting that his former partner Jay Z is a snitch.

Sway Calloway, Heather B, and Tracy G dug in deep with the questions from the onset and Dash was a game guest. After explaining his struggles with diabetes and bringing cupcakes to the set, Dash hopped right into explaining his latest business venture that he categorizes as his own Netflix. Dash released his Loisaidas movie series online Wednesday (Mar. 4) and looks to make his Dame Dash Studios a household name. Kanye West is also one of the executive producers on the project.

But what really turned heads is a portion of the interview where the Harlem native discussed his relationship with Jay Z.

“This is the one time that the paper did scare me, and I was like there has to be some truth to it,” said Dash. “When I read about his affiliation with informants, that he’s in business with certain people. It’s tricky for me to say, but based on where I’m from, I can’t have nothing to do with that.”

