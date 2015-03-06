New Kendrick Lamar Album Gets Release Date

Hold the presses. After nearly two and a half years of waiting, Kendrick Lamar will debut his sophomore album on March 23.

The TDE wordsmith tweeted out the pre-order link, which revealed the release date. The project remains untitled. But tracks like “i,” “Untitled” (the record Kendrick performed on The Colbert Report), “Blacker The Berry,” and even the unheard “King Kunta” insinuate that he’ll deliver music that unapologetically caters to Black audiences.

The project houses 16 tracks, though “Blacker The Berry” is the only one that’s confirmed.

We’ll hear the rest in a few weeks time. Here’s the pre-order link.

