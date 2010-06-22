Kat Stacks Denies Beat Down Allegations In D.C. [Video]

Kat Stacks recently took to her Twitter, to dispel rumors that she was recently beat up in D.C. while out partying.

According to Kat Stacks, the story that originally appeared is completely false.

“Beyotch nobody touched me last night I wish a Beyotch would run up on my crazy A$$.”

Kat Stacks states that she wasn’t in a fight, but instead she was drunk and turned violent because she didn’t want to leave.

“I was on the floor cause I was drunk and didn’t wanna leave the club so I kept kicking my security n*ggas.”

Besides clearing up rumors, Kat Stacks had some choice words for the females who may want to run up and start something with her.

“A female can’t woop a Itchbay that’s use to getting beat by niggas. I’m a beast when it comes to fighting hoes.”

Peep the video from the night out: