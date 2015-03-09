Kanye West and Dame Dash Have Big Plans For Hollywood

After mending their relationship at this years BET Honors, Kanye West and Dame Dash are looking for the same success they enjoyed in the music business in the realm of film.

The former Roc-A-Fella CEO tells Page Six that he envisions the duo making a splash that should transcend into making history.

“Hopefully, Kanye will want to get creative and jump in as an actor or director or anything he wants,” Dash tells the Post. “The only thing I don’t want to do with him is music, because we’ve already done that. [That would be] too obvious, there’s no heart in that. There’s an expectation when Kanye and I do something. It has to be different, it has to be authentic.”

Revealing the extent of his seriousness on the new endeavor, Dash namedropped several bigwigs saying, “I’m going after Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson and Woody Allen. I’m going after Harvey Weinstein.”

In true Dash fashion, he also threw shots at the industry heads who were complacent in their positions.

“All these middlemen just mess up the integrity, all these nerds cutting checks,” he said. “I’m all artist, all day, everyday . . . I have so many authentic stories, I know so many authentic people . . . I don’t have to wait to get it funded, I don’t have to ask permission. Everybody struggles in Hollywood, I’m not gonna be that guy.”

Dame Dash and Kanye West recently teamed up for a web movie series titled Loisaidas, which featured appearances from The Lox, Smoke DZA, Murda Mook. Watch the first episode down below.

Photo: BET