KanyeDance: The Internets Hilariously Dub Kanye West’s Paris Dance Moves

While out in Paris premiering new music and such, Kanye West got caught up in the rap spirit, and busted a move, this side of Chuck Brown. Yeezy was performing his classic 808s & Heartbreak number, “Say You Will,” with producer Mike Dean on the guitar as he broke out into a faux robot, pop-lock number.

Once Twitter got wind of it, the comedy begin to brew. Once Vine got ahold of it, it was game, set, match. Although the origins of the first dub are unknown, videos of Kanye West’s Paris dance moves were hijacked by popular songs from N’Sync, Ginuwine, Bobby Brown and the list goes on. As one Twitter user so accurately put it, “Crazy how that #KanyeDance go to every song but the one he was performing.”

Take a look at the original Kanye West dancing clip below and continue on through the slideshow to see how the Internet always knows how to make a good thing, great.

https://twitter.com/YupItsBrandon/status/574969159265685504

Photo: VINE

