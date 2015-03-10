Kendrick Lamar Spits Viciously Over Biggie’s “The What” [LISTEN]

UPDATE: It turns out that Kendrick rhymed over a bevy of Biggie beats. Peep the full vid after the jump.

Kendrick Lamar’s sophomore album was the most anticipated release in Hip-Hop long before a release date was attached to it. This morning, the TDE wordsmith chopped it up with Big Boy, who recently quit Power 106.1 and now resides at Real 92.3.

“From Compton to Congress, there’s set tripping all around”

Today is the 18th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s death, so it was fitting that K. Dot rhyme over he and Method Man’s classic Ready To Die collab “The What.”

Spoiler alert: he goes absolutely ballistic. But you already knew that, though. Hear Kendrick’s freestyle session below. Look for the interview portion to arrive soon.

—

Photo: YouTube