Guy Fieri Reacts To Drake IYRTITL Shout Out

Aside from wooing Madonna, Drake managed to big up a few other persona non rappers on his smash hit mixtape, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.

One of them was Food Network and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star Guy Fieri. In new interview with FirstWeFeast, Fieri expressed his elation for Drizzy giving him a shout out on “6 God,” where the Canadian MC rapped, “Fieri, I’m in the kitchen, I’m a magician” to let the ladies know they’ll be fed after before being put to bed.

It was a total surprise,” Fieri said with a reported laugh. “I’m still getting a big grin out of that one. Drake’s an awesome guy. I love his music and energy.”

A couple of years ago, Drake and Fieri crossed paths at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel to make spaghetti bolognaise. Apparently they hit off rather nicely and Fieri feels like Driz isn’t just rapping to rhyme.

“My nephew and son are down with contemporary culture, and one of them sent me a message that said, ‘Did you know about this?’ That was the morning it came out; and then Drake posted about it. It all got to me in a flurry. But how great? Because the guy has got skills in the kitchen, he really does. He has an appreciation for great food. It was quite a moment for me to get that name drop.”

Chef Drizzy with the win once again.

