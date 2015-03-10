Chris Brown Customizes His adidas Yeezy Boosts [PHOTOS]

Besides being a talented performer, Chris Brown is also an accomplished artist. Breezy used those talents to customize his adidas Yeezy Boosts with his own artwork.

Brown showed off his work on Instagram. “#konfuzed Yeezy’s had to freak mine,” read the caption of a pic of West’s signature shoe that now features a stylized logo of the College Dropout bear.

The left shoe features a caricature of Yeezy. You can do this to your $350, ultra limited shoe when you’re Chris Brown, who also recently took his critics to task. Check out detailed images of the kicks in the gallery.

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3Next page »