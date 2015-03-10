15 Rap Albums That Need Their Own Documentary

With the past success of Time is Illmatic and inevitable box office winner in Straight Outta Compton, it’s clear that are still plenty of classic rap albums that need their own documentary.

Raekwon is prepping the release of his Purple Tape Files film to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…and we know the hip-Hop world will eat it up.

So here’s our humble suggestions on fifteen more rap albums that need their own documentary.

—

Photo: Death Row Records/Interscope/Ken Nahoum/Edge Films

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »