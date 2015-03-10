CLOSE
The Game Drops Dej Loaf-Assisted Song “Ambitionz Of A Rida” | Wired Tracks 3.10.15

The Game will be among the many artist dropping albums this year. In anticipation of The Documentary 2, he drops a new cut called “Ambitionz of a Rida,” featuring Dej Loaf.

The title may be Tupac Shakur-inspired, but that’s where the comparisons end. The duo trade Bonnie and Clyde-esque rhymes over production built around synth bass and bouncy percussion.

The Game’s “Ambitionz of a Rida” can be heard below, along with tracks by Money Makin’ Nique, Raz Simone, 808 Mafia, and Young Scooter, in our Wired Tracks.

