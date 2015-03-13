9 Times Chris Brown Popped Off On Somebody Else Over Something He Did

Since news broke about a week ago that Chris Brown has a secret 9-month-old lovechild, people have been watching his social media accounts with popcorn waiting for him to speak out about it. Well, some people.

Others, like Team Breezy, have been constantly leaving comments demanding answers.

A couple of days after the news broke, they finally got a response. However, instead of Brown just admitting to the baby, he unsurprisingly popped off on fans. He wrote in his Instagram comment section, then deleted the following…

A few days after that, Brown also posted then deleted this message to Instagram:

We’re not shocked that Brown is going in on fans instead of just addressing the issue.

Hit the flip to read eight other times he lashed out on people over something that was pretty much his fault.

