Eminem Discusses Kanye West, Lil Wayne & “Recovery” [Video]

Shady emcee and Aftermath artist Eminem recently sat down to discuss his love for Hip-Hop and why he feels he needs music.

In the interview with Los Angeles radio personality Big Boy, Eminem revealed that although he is at the top of his game and one of the most sought after emcees, he didn’t always feel good about being Eminem.

“I honestly can say that there were some points that I didn’t like being me,” Eminem said in the interview. “Right now it feels really good to be me.”

Eminem also discussed what he would do if he no longer was able to record.

“I would probably spend time with the kids,” Em continued. “But if I couldn’t record, I would definitely lose my mind.”

