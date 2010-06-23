Lawsuit Threatens To Block Release Of Game’s “R.E.D.” Album

An impending lawsuit is threatening to block the release of the Game’s long delayed R.E.D. album.

As previously reported the album had a December, February, June and July release date and is now scheduled to hit stores August 24.

Now however a company has filed a lawsuit saying that the album cannot be released until they are properly compensated for unpaid royalties.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Desperado Entertainment filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court Tuesday alleging that Universal Music Group, Interscope, Aftermath Entertainment and ARY, Inc owe them a portion of the licensing and publishing income from Jayceon “The Game” Taylor’s albums.

Desperado Entertainment says they discovered the rapper and have been unlawfully cut out of the development for the forthcoming album.

Additionally the company says they allowed the Universal Music Group labels to “recoup advances solely from record sales and not from publishing earnings or royalties”, royalties Desperado says they were never paid.

The company is seeking an injunction on the album, unspecified damages and $275,000 in advance payment for sales from R.E.D.