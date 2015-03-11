Kendrick Lamar Covers Rolling Stone Magazine [PHOTO]

You wanted Kendrick Lamar, and now you have him. After unveiling the artwork for his sophomore album, To Pimp a Butterfly, which drops March 23, the Compton rapper appears on the upcoming cover of Rolling Stone rocking a vintage White Sox Starter jacket.

In the piece, Kendrick and album contributors, producer Sounwave and TDE’s engineer MixedByAli, give details about an album the wordsmith calls, “honest, fearful and unapologetic.”

Here’s an excerpt:

Lamar is vague about what specifically the title To Pimp a Butterfly means (“That will be taught in college courses someday,” he says). But he describes the album as “honest, fearful and unapologetic.” “You take a black kid out of Compton and put him in the limelight, and you find answers about yourself you never knew you were searching for,” he said. “There’s some stuff in there, man. It’s a roller coaster. It builds.”

The interview appears in the issue, which hits newsstands this Friday, March 13. Get more info here.

—

Photo: Rolling Stone