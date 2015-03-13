Fabolous & French Montana Shut Down Times Square In “Ball Drop”| Daily Visuals 3.12.15 [VIDEO]

Fabolous drops some supporting content for last year’s The Young OG Project with a video for his French Montana-assisted track “Ball Drop.”

The New York City duo light up Times Square as they deliver slick rhymes from every megatron on the strip. Needless to say that the police are hot on the rappers’ tails. See how the story unfolds in our Daily Visuals below. There you’ll also find clips from MURS, Lil Durk, Phony Ppl, Bodega Bamz and more.

—

Photo: YouTube

—

Vinny Cha$e & Kid Art – “Wavy”

Bodega Bamz – “Billy Bats”

MURS – “Okey Dog”

Phony Ppl – “helGa.”

Lil Durk ft. Ike Boy – “Purge”

ScottyATL – “Five In The Mornin”