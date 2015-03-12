Drake Donates Music Studio To Philadelphia High School

Drake, back in 2013, committed $75K to build a music studio at Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion High School, which had a reputation of being downtrodden. Finished the following summer, the school has finally found a teacher to run the space.

Principal Linda Cliatt-Wayman said that budget issues and Strawberry Mansion’s reputation for violence place made it extremely difficult to find a committed staff member. Then came part-time music teacher Ben Diamond’s arrival back in February.

“We thought we were going to be ready to go in September. They’ve been dying to get in,” Wayman told HuffPost of the students’ desire to get in the studio.

Unfortunately, the space would go unused for months due to the aforementioned setbacks, leaving students to question its existence. That was until Wayman played the first song ever created in the studio over the school’s PA system last month.

Now kids are looking to sign up left and right.

Here’s the full story.

—

Photo: Instagram