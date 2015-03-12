CLOSE
Kanye West Seeks Diddy’s Advice In “All Day” Studio Session [VIDEO]

Having re-entered into the production game, Diddy provides a behind the scenes look at a studio session for Kanye West’s “All Day.”

The clip shows West, a legend in his own right, looking to the Bad Boy mogul for guidance–though it’s unclear exactly what he’s asking him to critique. Other noteworthy names like Mario Winans, who also helped produce “All Day,” appear in the brief visual as well.

See how Diddy and Ye interact in the studio below.

Photo: Revolt TV

