Diddy Unveils “The Love Movement” With New Vlog

Bad Boy mogul Diddy has recently announced the launch of a new movement to encourage people to…well encourage others.

In a new vlog, Diddy announced that he is pioneering the LOVE Movement.

“It’s time that we start to love each other and encourage each other,” Diddy said. “We can throw up the B’s and the C’s and the Roc, now we need to spread love.”

I wonder if him supposedly releasing that old Biggie confessional about Lil’ Kim’s rhymes were a part of the “Love Movement.” Just saying…. LOL

Check out the video and let us know what you think: