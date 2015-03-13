15 Things We Learned From Dame Dash On The Breakfast Club [Photos]

Either you think Dame Dash is an arrogant douchebag, or you consider him a misunderstood creative—no in between. Both of these aspects of the Harlem native were on display when he visited The Breakfast Club, which was informative but at times confrontational.

Dame Dash stops by “The Breakfast Club” to have a conversation which turned into an argument after Dame Dash says he doesn’t want to answer any Jay Z questions, says that people who work 9 to 5’s have no pride in themselves, says calling a man your boss is like calling them your daddy, says he didn’t want Jay Z to reply to Nas’s “SuperUgly” says that was the start of the demise of Roc A Fella, Murda Mook is with Dame and speaks on Drake trying to battle him two weeks ago in Toronto, says he never took a check from Def Jam, has issues with Spike Lee, and so much more!!!

Peep the 15 things we learned during Dame Dash’s visit to The Breakfast Club on the following pages.

