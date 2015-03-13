Waka Flocka Flame & Future Heat Up The Streets With “Rotation” [LISTEN]

It looks like the Waka Flocka Flame and Future, who together form Future Flocka, track that surfaced a few weeks ago will possibly be a single. For radio purposes, its new title is “Rotation.”

Initially titled “All These B*tches,” the track is an energetic ball of fire that’s sonically built Ford tough to suit club playlists. Credit that to producer Southside, whose combination of pulsating drums, keys, and complementing claps are like a barrage of blows to listeners ears.

That isn’t to say that the ATLiens don’t meet the production halfway with braggadocios rhymes that detail their affinity and knowledge of the trap lifestyle. Also, Waka is rapping these days.

Hear a version without the annoying Howard Stern snippet after the jump.

