Fabolous Leads “Rocawear BLAK Is The New Black” Campaign [Photos]

You can’t really call it a comeback because Fabolous has been here for years. Yet and still, his “technically” 2015 album, The OG Project and recent alignment with Roc Nation has the Brooklyn boy back on his A-game.

Like he did a few months ago, Loso is steering the ship for Rocawear BLAK’s Spring/Summer line, which is a play off of everyone’s favorite prison show.

Much like the aforementioned critically acclaimed album, the new campaign titled “Rocawear BLAK Is The New Black” gives fans a throwback feel of the culture, utilizing a 90s cultural mix of Hip-Hop, Grunge and Punk sensibilities.

It’s important for me to align myself with a brand that speaks to my direction and focus,” Fabolous said of his endorsement. “The Rocawear BLAK collection consists of pieces that compliment my style and the overall brand ethos speaks to what I represent.”

Peep Loso stunt on ’em in the new Rocawear BLAK line which can be snagged via the official website.

Photos: Rocawear BLAK

