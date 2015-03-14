Kanye West Says Obama Called His Home, Despite POTUS’ Claims [VIDEO]

President Barack Obama appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, where, among other things, he said he’d never called Kanye West’s home, despite the rapper’s claims. TMZ spoke with the G.O.O.D. Music founder at LAX airport to hear his thoughts on the POTUS’ statement.

“I love Obama. He called our house before. He knows that,” said West, smiling very matter-of-factly. In the same breath, he asked the paparazzi to stop trying to put he and the President against each other.

See the footage below.

—

Photo: TMZ