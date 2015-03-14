CLOSE
Amber Rose Continues To Diss Slut-Shamers On The Gram [PHOTOS]

Amber Rose continued her crusade against slut shaming via Instagram and Twitter. Assuming the role of the martyr, of sorts, she coined the #AmberRoseSlutWalk hashtag.

“Ladies…For those of u who don’t understand my sarcastic Posts u will this Summer when I have my Own #AmberRoseSlutWalk :-),” Rose tweeted.

Only time will tell if her movement will catch steam on the Internets, but her fans did get a few quality pics out of the deal. Hit the jump to see.

Photo: Instagram

